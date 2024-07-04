General Election 2024: Live updates from Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall and more as voting starts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A number of constituencies across the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire have changed since the last general election in 2019, due to last year's review by the Boundary Commission.

It's led to some constituency names returning - such as West Bromwich and Smethwick - along with some brand new ones such as Kingswinford & South Staffordshire.

Even though some of the names have changed, the general themes will be the same; Labour looking to reclaim some of their 'Red Wall' seats lost five years ago, while the Conservatives look to defend them and other safer seats amid a predicted thumping nationally.

Polls have been predicting a large Labour majority even before Rishi Sunak called the election in May.

The first real moment of truth will come soon after 10pm when the exit poll is announced.

We'll be bringing you the latest local and national lines from this year's general election in our live blog, so follow us from now until tomorrow as we follow the polling, the counting, the results and the reaction.