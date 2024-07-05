Halesowen general election result: Labour's Alex Ballinger becomes first MP for new constituency
Labour's Alex Ballinger has won the contest to be the first MP of the newly formed Halesowen constituency.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
He beat four rivals to emerge victorious in the seat formed using parts of the Stourbridge and now-defunct Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituencies.
The full results are:
Alex Ballinger - Labour: 15,203
Emma Bullard - Green Party: 2,151
James Morris - Conservative: 10,659
Jonathan Oakton - Reform UK: 8,484
Ryan Priest - Liberal Democrats: 2,261