Halesowen general election result: Labour's Alex Ballinger becomes first MP for new constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

He beat four rivals to emerge victorious in the seat formed using parts of the Stourbridge and now-defunct Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituencies.

The full results are:

Alex Ballinger - Labour: 15,203

Emma Bullard - Green Party: 2,151

James Morris - Conservative: 10,659

Jonathan Oakton - Reform UK: 8,484

Ryan Priest - Liberal Democrats: 2,261