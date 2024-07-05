Express & Star
Halesowen general election result: Labour's Alex Ballinger becomes first MP for new constituency

Labour's Alex Ballinger has won the contest to be the first MP of the newly formed Halesowen constituency.

By David Stubbings
Published

He beat four rivals to emerge victorious in the seat formed using parts of the Stourbridge and now-defunct Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituencies.

The full results are:

Alex Ballinger - Labour: 15,203

Emma Bullard - Green Party: 2,151

James Morris - Conservative: 10,659

Jonathan Oakton - Reform UK: 8,484

Ryan Priest - Liberal Democrats: 2,261

