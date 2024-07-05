Stafford general election result in full: Labour take seat back from Conservatives

Leigh Ingram won the county town seat back to end 14 years of Conservative control in the heart of Staffordshire.

The seat had been held by the Conservatives for most of its 41-year existence going into this election, apart from David Kidney's 13-year stint as Labour MP from 1997 to 2010.

Incumbent Theo Clarke had been the MP since 2019, and she was one of seven candidates standing in this year's contest.

After her defeat was announced, she released a statement on social media.

It said: "I would like to congratulate Leigh and to wish her the best in what is a rewarding but a tough job.

"It was a privilege to serve as your MP in Stafford.

"It has been an honour to represent this wonderful part of England. I am proud of what I have achieved over the last five years.

"Bringing in tens of millions of pounds of Government funding for Stafford and pushing for more regeneration in our county town, funding for mental health services, a new skills and innovation centre at our college and helping our communities devastated by HS2.

"All this will benefit local people for many decades. But democracy has spoken and we are lucky to live in a country where we can go to the polls and elect our MP and government.

"It is a privilege we must cherish and always respect whether we win or lose and I recognise that the country has decided to take a new course.

"I will now continue work on my successful birth trauma campaign. I was proud to lead the first ever Parliamentary cross party inquiry into birth trauma in British history and to have persuaded the Government to add in birth trauma to the women's health strategy. There is much to do to improve maternity services for women here in the UK and across the world.

"A highlight of the election campaign for me was to hear on the doorstep in Stafford how many people had heard of my national campaign and to meet so many people impacted by birth trauma.

"Thank you and goodnight."

The full results are:

Peter Andras - Liberal Democrats: 1,676

Titus Anything - Official Monster Raving Loony Party: 307

Theo Clarke - Conservative: 13,936

Leigh Ingham - Labour: 18,531

Craig Morton - Heritage Party: 91

Michael Riley - Reform UK: 8,612

Scott Spencer - Green Party: 2,856