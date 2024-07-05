Dudley general election result: Marco Longhi loses as Labour regain town

Previously split as Dudley North and Dudley South, both sears were held by the Conservatives going into the election with Marco Longhi, MP of the former constituency after taking it from Labour's 'Red Wall' in 2019, standing as the Tory representative in Dudley.

However, he came second to Labour's Sonia Kumar who finished with a majority of nearly 2,000.

The full Dudley results are:

Shakeela Bibi - Independent: 857

Ian Flynn - Liberal Democrats: 1,056

Aftab Hussain - Workers Party of Britain: 621

Sonia Kumar - Labour: 12,215

Marco Longhi - Conservative: 10,315

Dharmanand Mortha - Independent: 136

Zia Qari - Green Party: 1,154

Andrew Southall - Reform UK: 9,442