Dudley general election result: Marco Longhi loses as Labour regain town
Sonia Kumar has been elected as the MP for the reformed Dudley constituency, ending Marco Longhi's five-year stint in Parliament.
Previously split as Dudley North and Dudley South, both sears were held by the Conservatives going into the election with Marco Longhi, MP of the former constituency after taking it from Labour's 'Red Wall' in 2019, standing as the Tory representative in Dudley.
However, he came second to Labour's Sonia Kumar who finished with a majority of nearly 2,000.
The full Dudley results are:
Shakeela Bibi - Independent: 857
Ian Flynn - Liberal Democrats: 1,056
Aftab Hussain - Workers Party of Britain: 621
Sonia Kumar - Labour: 12,215
Marco Longhi - Conservative: 10,315
Dharmanand Mortha - Independent: 136
Zia Qari - Green Party: 1,154
Andrew Southall - Reform UK: 9,442