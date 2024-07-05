Lichfield general election result: Michael Fabricant defeated as Labour take seat

The Conservative MP had held the Staffordshire seat since 1997, but lost out to Labour's Dave Robertson who won by just over 800 votes.

Analysis showed Labour and Reform enjoyed vote share swings of +14 and +20 per cent respectively, while the Conservative vote share plummeted by 31 per cent.

To demonstrate just how much things have changed since the last election, Mr Fabricant won in 2019 with 64.5 per cent of the vote compared to 20.8 per cent for Mr Robertson.

The full results are:

Michael Fabricant - Conservative: 16,422

Richard Howard - Reform UK: 9,734

Pete Longman - Independent: 322

Heather McNeillis - Green Party: 1,724

Paul Ray - Liberal Democrats: 3,572

Dave Robertson - Labour: 17,232