Wolverhampton North East election result: Labour takes 'Red Wall' seat back from the Conservatives
Labour's Sureena Brackenridge has taken Wolverhampton North East back from the Conservatives.
Published
Last updated
Five candidates were in the running to become the next MP for the area.
Traditionally a Labour seat, it flipped to the Tories as part of their 'Red Wall' takeover in 2019 through MP Jane Stevenson.
The full results are:
Sureena Brackenridge - Labour: 14,282
Jane Stevenson - Conservative: 8,860
Kwaku Tano-Yeboah - Green Party: 1,424
Peter Thornton - Liberal Democrats: 1,002
Paul Williams - Reform UK: 7,721