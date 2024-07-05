Wolverhampton North East election result: Labour takes 'Red Wall' seat back from the Conservatives

Five candidates were in the running to become the next MP for the area.

Traditionally a Labour seat, it flipped to the Tories as part of their 'Red Wall' takeover in 2019 through MP Jane Stevenson.

The full results are:

Sureena Brackenridge - Labour: 14,282

Jane Stevenson - Conservative: 8,860

Kwaku Tano-Yeboah - Green Party: 1,424

Peter Thornton - Liberal Democrats: 1,002

Paul Williams - Reform UK: 7,721