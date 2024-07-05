Express & Star
Wolverhampton North East election result: Labour takes 'Red Wall' seat back from the Conservatives

Labour's Sureena Brackenridge has taken Wolverhampton North East back from the Conservatives.

By David Stubbings
Published
Last updated
Sureena Brackenridge (centre, with rosette)

Five candidates were in the running to become the next MP for the area.

Traditionally a Labour seat, it flipped to the Tories as part of their 'Red Wall' takeover in 2019 through MP Jane Stevenson.

The full results are:

Sureena Brackenridge - Labour: 14,282

Jane Stevenson - Conservative: 8,860

Kwaku Tano-Yeboah - Green Party: 1,424

Peter Thornton - Liberal Democrats: 1,002

Paul Williams - Reform UK: 7,721

