Cannock Chase election result: Labour take Tory seat back for first time since 2010
Labour's Josh Newbury has beaten off four rivals to become Cannock Chase MP for the next Parliament.
Incumbent Amanda Milling had been Tory MP since 2015, and was aiming for a fourth victory.
The results are as follows:
Reform UK: Paul Allen - 11,570
Liberal Democrats: Elizabeth Jewkes - 1,029
Conservative: Amanda Milling - 12,546
Green Party: Andrea Muckley - 2,137
Labour: Josh Newbury - 15,670