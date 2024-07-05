Cannock Chase election result: Labour take Tory seat back for first time since 2010

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Incumbent Amanda Milling had been Tory MP since 2015, and was aiming for a fourth victory.

The results are as follows:

Reform UK: Paul Allen - 11,570

Liberal Democrats: Elizabeth Jewkes - 1,029

Conservative: Amanda Milling - 12,546

Green Party: Andrea Muckley - 2,137

Labour: Josh Newbury - 15,670