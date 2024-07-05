Wyre Forest general election result: Tory Mark Garnier clings on as majority is slashed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Garnier was re-elected for a fifth time but saw his advantage over Labour slashed from more than 21,000 to just over 800.

Mr Garnier polled nearly 14,500 votes, while his Labour rival attracted just over 13,500, with Reform coming a comfortable third.

The full results are:

John Davis - Green Party: 2,443

Mark Garnier - Conservative: 14,489

Mark Garnier MP has been elected once again in Wyre Forest

Nigel Geary - Independent: 523

Bill Hopkins - Reform UK: 9,682

Shazu Miah - Liberal Democrats: 2,809

Vicki Smith - Labour: 13,677

Leigh Waterhouse - Independent: 1,535