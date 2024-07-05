Wyre Forest general election result: Tory Mark Garnier clings on as majority is slashed
The Conservatives have held onto Wyre Forest, but with a greatly reduced majority.
Mark Garnier was re-elected for a fifth time but saw his advantage over Labour slashed from more than 21,000 to just over 800.
Mr Garnier polled nearly 14,500 votes, while his Labour rival attracted just over 13,500, with Reform coming a comfortable third.
The full results are:
John Davis - Green Party: 2,443
Mark Garnier - Conservative: 14,489
Nigel Geary - Independent: 523
Bill Hopkins - Reform UK: 9,682
Shazu Miah - Liberal Democrats: 2,809
Vicki Smith - Labour: 13,677
Leigh Waterhouse - Independent: 1,535