Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge election result: Gavin Williamson avoids being another Tory big-name defeat

The former education secretary and chief whip moved from South Staffordshire to Stone to replace Sir Bill Cash, who announced his retirement prior to the election.

Despite the Tories losing 22 per cent of the vote in the area since the last election, Sir Gavin polled 19,880 votes, giving him a majority of more than 5,000. Labour's Jacqueline Brown was second.

Six candidates contested the seat which was created using parts of the former Stone and South Staffordshire constituencies and Stafford.

The full results are:

Danni Braine - Green Party: 2,236

Alexander Bramham - Social Democratic Party: 650

Jacqueline Brown - Labour: 14,414

Sam Harper-Wallis - Liberal Democrats: 2,952

Janice Mackay - UKIP: 2,638

Gavin Williamson - Conservative: 19,880