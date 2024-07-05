Wolverhampton South East election results: Labour's Pat McFadden wins as Reform takes second
Pat McFadden has retained Wolverhampton South East for Labour.
The seat had been Labour's for 50 years going into this election, with Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden MP since 2005.
Mr McFadden is also the Labour Party's national campaign coordinator.
The full results are:
Paul Darke - Green Party: 1,643
Carl Hardwick - Reform UK: 7,612
Pat McFadden - Labour: 16,800
Bart Ricketts - Liberal Democrats: 758
Athar Warraich - Workers Party of Britain: 915
Victoria Wilson - Conservative: 5,654