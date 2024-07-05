Wolverhampton South East election results: Labour's Pat McFadden wins as Reform takes second

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The seat had been Labour's for 50 years going into this election, with Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden MP since 2005.

Mr McFadden is also the Labour Party's national campaign coordinator.

Pat McFadden celebrating with supporters

The full results are:

Paul Darke - Green Party: 1,643

Carl Hardwick - Reform UK: 7,612

Pat McFadden - Labour: 16,800

Bart Ricketts - Liberal Democrats: 758

Athar Warraich - Workers Party of Britain: 915

Victoria Wilson - Conservative: 5,654