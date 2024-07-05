Tipton and Wednesbury election result: Labour reclaims Red Wall seat as Tory MP loses out
Labour have reclaimed one of their Red Wall seats as Antonia Bance became the first MP in the newly formed Tipton and Wednesbury constituency.
The seat was the first to start counting just after midnight, with a turnout of 31,991 votes from 43.17 per cent of voters.
The seat was made up of the former West Bromwich East and West constituencies, which were abolished heading into this election.
Eight people stood, including the previous West Bromwich West Tory MP, Shaun Bailey, whose former constituency made up part of the new Tipton and Wednesbury seat.
The full results are:
Shaun Bailey - Conservative: 8,370
Antonia Bance - Labour: 11,755
Abdul Husen - Independent: 660
Mohammed Hussain-Billa - Independent: 945
Mark Redding - Green Party: 1,509
Mark Rochell - Liberal Democrats: 592
Jack Sabharwal - Reform UK: 8,019