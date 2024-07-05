Tipton and Wednesbury election result: Labour reclaims Red Wall seat as Tory MP loses out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The seat was the first to start counting just after midnight, with a turnout of 31,991 votes from 43.17 per cent of voters.

The seat was made up of the former West Bromwich East and West constituencies, which were abolished heading into this election.

Eight people stood, including the previous West Bromwich West Tory MP, Shaun Bailey, whose former constituency made up part of the new Tipton and Wednesbury seat.

The full results are:

Shaun Bailey - Conservative: 8,370

Antonia Bance - Labour: 11,755

Abdul Husen - Independent: 660

Mohammed Hussain-Billa - Independent: 945

Mark Redding - Green Party: 1,509

Mark Rochell - Liberal Democrats: 592

Jack Sabharwal - Reform UK: 8,019