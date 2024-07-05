Stourbridge election result in full: Labour reclaim seat lost in 2010
Labour have taken Stourbridge, reclaiming a seat they lost 14 years ago.
The Conservatives had held Stourbridge since 2010, with Suzanne Webb taking over from Margot James - who had the whip withdrawn in October 2019 - replacing her at the last general election.
She was one of six candidates vying to represent the area in the next parliament, but lost out to Labour's Cat Eccles who won with a majority of more than 3,000.
The full results are:
Christopher Bramall - Liberal Democrats: 1,607
Cat Eccles - Labour: 15,338
Stephen Price - Green Party: 1,732
Mohammed Ramzan - Workers Party of Britain: 1,067
Richard Shaw - Reform UK: 7,869
Suzanne Webb - Conservative: 12,265