Stourbridge election result in full: Labour reclaim seat lost in 2010

The Conservatives had held Stourbridge since 2010, with Suzanne Webb taking over from Margot James - who had the whip withdrawn in October 2019 - replacing her at the last general election.

She was one of six candidates vying to represent the area in the next parliament, but lost out to Labour's Cat Eccles who won with a majority of more than 3,000.

The full results are:

Christopher Bramall - Liberal Democrats: 1,607

Cat Eccles - Labour: 15,338

Stephen Price - Green Party: 1,732

Mohammed Ramzan - Workers Party of Britain: 1,067

Richard Shaw - Reform UK: 7,869

Suzanne Webb - Conservative: 12,265