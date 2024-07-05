Aldridge-Brownhills election result: Wendy Morton holds seat for the Conservatives
Wendy Morton has held Aldridge-Brownhills for the Conservatives.
The seat had been a safe Tory seat going into the election, with the party holding it since 1979, and polls predicted the Conservatives would hold onto the seat this time around despite Labour's rise nationally.
The full results are:
Luke Davies - Labour: 11,607
Graham Eardley - Reform UK: 9,903
Ian Garrett - Liberal Democrats: 1,755
Wendy Morton - Conservative: 15,901
Clare Nash - Green Party: 1,746