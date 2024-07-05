Aldridge-Brownhills election result: Wendy Morton holds seat for the Conservatives

The seat had been a safe Tory seat going into the election, with the party holding it since 1979, and polls predicted the Conservatives would hold onto the seat this time around despite Labour's rise nationally.

The full results are:

Luke Davies - Labour: 11,607

Graham Eardley - Reform UK: 9,903

Ian Garrett - Liberal Democrats: 1,755

Wendy Morton - Conservative: 15,901

Clare Nash - Green Party: 1,746