West Bromwich election results: Labour reclaim town as Tories narrowly beat Reform to second
The newly reformed West Bromwich constituency is red after Labour's won in this year's general election.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The single seat for the town was divided into East and West constituencies 50 years ago, with former Speaker of the House Betty Boothroyd the last MP under West Bromwich, but was reunited for this year's election.
Neither of the previous West Bromwich MPs, both Conservative, stood to contest the new seat, with former East MP Nicola Richards missing out on the chance to represent the party in Solihull West & Shirley, and Shaun Bailey, who represented West Bromwich West from 2019, standing in Tipton & Wednesbury.
Labour's Sarah Coombes emerged victorious, coming home with a majority of more than 9,000 with the Conservatives only just beating Reform UK into second.
49.47 per cent of registered voters cast a vote in the election and the counters in zone 3 at Tipton Sports Academy worked quickly to check each vote and ensure everything was correct.
The full results are:
Sarah Coombes - Labour: 16,872
Parmjit Gill - Liberal Democrats: 1,314
Will Goodhand - Conservative: 7,318
Sam Harding - UKIP: 133
Gita Joshi - Green Party: 2,036
Ray Nock - Reform UK: 7,101
Mohammed Yasin - Independent: 1,707