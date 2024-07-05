West Bromwich election results: Labour reclaim town as Tories narrowly beat Reform to second

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The single seat for the town was divided into East and West constituencies 50 years ago, with former Speaker of the House Betty Boothroyd the last MP under West Bromwich, but was reunited for this year's election.

Neither of the previous West Bromwich MPs, both Conservative, stood to contest the new seat, with former East MP Nicola Richards missing out on the chance to represent the party in Solihull West & Shirley, and Shaun Bailey, who represented West Bromwich West from 2019, standing in Tipton & Wednesbury.

Labour's Sarah Coombes emerged victorious, coming home with a majority of more than 9,000 with the Conservatives only just beating Reform UK into second.

49.47 per cent of registered voters cast a vote in the election and the counters in zone 3 at Tipton Sports Academy worked quickly to check each vote and ensure everything was correct.

Sarah Coombes has become the new West Bromwich MP

The full results are:

Sarah Coombes - Labour: 16,872

Parmjit Gill - Liberal Democrats: 1,314

Will Goodhand - Conservative: 7,318

Sam Harding - UKIP: 133

Gita Joshi - Green Party: 2,036

Ray Nock - Reform UK: 7,101

Mohammed Yasin - Independent: 1,707