Kingswinford and South Staffordshire election result as Conservatives get silver lining

Mr Wood beat his five rivals to become the first MP for the seat which was made up using parts from the previous South Staffordshire and Dudley South constituencies during boundary changes last year.

He had previously been the Tory MP for Dudley South from 2015 until this year.

Mr Wood won in the all-new constituency with 18,199 votes, with second-placed Sally Benton of Labour garnering 11,896.

Gary Dale of Reform got 9,928 votes.

The full results are:

Gully Bansal - Liberal Democrats: 2,080

Sally Benton - Labour: 11,896

Gary Dale - Reform UK: 9,928

Claire McIlvenna - Green Party: 2,077

Independent - Shaz Saleem: 1,000

Mike Wood - Conservative: 18,199