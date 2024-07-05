Wolverhampton West election result: Labour gain makes clean sweep in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Candidate Warinder Juss beat seven others, finshing with a majority of nearly 8,000 from the Conservatives' Mike Newton.

The result meant a clean sweep for Labour in Wolverhampton after Pat McFadden and Sureena Brackenridge won in the city's South East and North East seats respectively.

Wolverhampton West was reformed for this election from the old Wolverhampton South West constituency, whose Tory MP of five years, Stuart Anderson, moved to represent the party in South Shropshire.

The seat is a gain for Labour, having lost the now-defunct Wolverhampton South West constituency in 2019 to Mr Anderson.

Warinder Juss celebrates with his family

The full results are:

Donald Brookes - Reform UK: 6,078

Andrea Cantrill - Green Party: 2,550

Vikas Chopra - Workers Party of Britain: 576

Celia Hibbert - Independent Network: 1,395

Phillip Howells - Liberal Democrats: 1,376

Warinder Juss - Labour: 19,331

Mike Newton - Conservative: 11,463

Zahid Shah - Independent: 888