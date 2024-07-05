Wolverhampton West election result: Labour gain makes clean sweep in city
Labour have won the contest to be MP in the re-established Wolverhampton West MP.
Candidate Warinder Juss beat seven others, finshing with a majority of nearly 8,000 from the Conservatives' Mike Newton.
The result meant a clean sweep for Labour in Wolverhampton after Pat McFadden and Sureena Brackenridge won in the city's South East and North East seats respectively.
Wolverhampton West was reformed for this election from the old Wolverhampton South West constituency, whose Tory MP of five years, Stuart Anderson, moved to represent the party in South Shropshire.
The seat is a gain for Labour, having lost the now-defunct Wolverhampton South West constituency in 2019 to Mr Anderson.
The full results are:
Donald Brookes - Reform UK: 6,078
Andrea Cantrill - Green Party: 2,550
Vikas Chopra - Workers Party of Britain: 576
Celia Hibbert - Independent Network: 1,395
Phillip Howells - Liberal Democrats: 1,376
Warinder Juss - Labour: 19,331
Mike Newton - Conservative: 11,463
Zahid Shah - Independent: 888