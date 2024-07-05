Smethwick election result: Labour's Gurinder Singh Josan takes newly-reformed seat

The Smethwick constituency was abolished in 1974 but returned for this election with 48.49 per cent of voters casting a vote for the new region, which was created from the Warley ward and the addition of most of Blackheath.

The outgoing Warley MP and soon to be peer John Spellar was in attendance to offer his support to Labour candidate Gurinder Singh Josan and look ahead to his new life as a peer in the House of Lords.

Nine candidates stood in total.