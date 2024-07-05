Wolverhampton MP is rewarded with Cabinet role for spearheading Sir Keir's victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr McFadden, whose constituency covers Bilston and Darlaston under boundary changes, was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster after a landslide Labour victory in the General Election.

He played a central role in shaping Labour’s 'Change' election campaign and was near the top of the list of names when Sir Keir got straight to work by assembling his Cabinet on Friday afternoon.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 04/07/24.General Election Cannock count at WV Active, Wolverhampton..Labour's Pat McFadden is all smiles..

A key ally he was among party members who embraced the new prime minister when he walked into Downing Street ahead of entering the doors of Number 10.

As Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr McFadden is effectively a cabinet minister without portfolio. The role was previously held by Michael Gove, who had responsibility for levelling up. However, new Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will now be leading the levelling up, housing and communities brief.

Rachel Reeves made history when she was was confirmed as Britain’s first woman Chancellor of the Exchequer at Number 11 Downing Street. She has already issued a note of caution about the future, saying she had very limited resources to work with.

Ms Reeves said she will need to lean on the private sector due to inheriting a depleted economy from the Conservatives that would create a “challenge” for the new Labour government.

She said: “There’s not a huge amount of money there. I know the scale of the challenge I inherit.”

“Private-sector investment is the lifeblood of a successful economy. We need to unlock private-sector investment.”

Yvette Copper is the new Home Secretary, David Lammy is Foreign Secretary, John Healey is Defence Secretary, Shabana Mahmood is Justice Secretary, Wes Streeting is Health Secretary, Bridget Phillipson is Education Secretary and Ed Miliband is Energy Secretary.

Pat McFadden celebrates winning Wolverhampton South East

After retaining his new-look Wolverhampton South East seat Mr McFadden said: “This was a very different campaign compared to others.

"Normally during a general election I would be in the constituency canvassing every day, but that was not possible as I had to spend time at Labour national headquarters working on the national campaign but I was here whenever I could because it is important to meet voters.

“It is an honour to be elected the MP for Wolverhampton South East, it is humbling thing to do to stand in an election and I know the responsibilities I have to the wonderful people of this constituency.”