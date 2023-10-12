Traffic moving on M6 at reduced speeds more than 12 hours after three-lorry crash

The M6 northbound was closed between junctions 13 and 14 for more than 12 hours

A man has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries following the collision which took place between Junction 13 for Penkridge and Junction 14 for Stafford at around 1.04am on Thursday.

All four lanes require resurfacing as a result of the crash due to a "substantial" diesel spillage.

The works will be carried out overnight with a full closure of the lanes expected to be put in place from 9pm.

In an effort to reduce delays during evening rush hour, National Highways has said officials have removed the top layer of the road in order to let through traffic at a reduced speed.

The empty M6 northbound

Motorists can currently travel along the planed surface at a speed of 40mph but have been warned of delays of more than an hour.

The #M6 northbound between J13 and J14 #Stafford is now open



Delays of over an hour remain in the area but it should start to ease now pic.twitter.com/PwVpvuZsg4 — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) October 12, 2023

The crash has resulted in major disruption for the most part of the day, with all lanes between Junctions 13 and 14 having closed for more than 12 hours.

Some motorists have taken to social media to express how the crash has impacted them, with many claiming they have been stuck on the motorway for several hours.

National Highways duty operations manager Melanie Beaumont said the work at the scene of the crash was "complex".

She added: "We’d like to thank motorists for their patience while we dealt with this incident this morning.

"The work at the scene of the incident was complex and the good news for drivers is that the road is back open for the evening commute.

"However, given the severity of the spillage we will need to resurface the road tonight across the affected lanes.

"Once this work is complete, we will reopen the motorway in time for the morning rush hour tomorrow with the temporary 40 mph speed limit lifted."

The road is being treated following the diesel spillages using a high pressure cleaning method called hydro-blasting.

Staffordshire Police was on the scene leading a multi-agency response to the collision alongside National Highways traffic officers.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance did attend in the early stages of the incident but have since left.

Motorists have been advised to follow the below diversion route