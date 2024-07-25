Fresh plans to convert hotel and restaurant into apartments after previous concerns 'addressed'

South Staffordshire Council rejected a previous application to convert the Bridge House Hotel at Stone Cross, Penkridge, into 15 one-bedroom flats last year.

Planning officers said the change of use conflicted with the designation of the area as a village centre and “there is no justification for the creation of a large number of small units”.

They also raised concerns about a lack of off-street car and cycle parking and “unacceptable living conditions for future residents of the development due to the number of single aspect units resulting in the insufficient provision of natural light”.