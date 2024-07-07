Crowds come out for nostalgia, music, comedy. stars and family fun at Penkridge event
Nostalgia and music fans had plenty to enjoy in Penkridge when the town's open air festival returned for a third successful year this weekend
VIDEO
The final day of Penkridge Open Air will taking place at the Mockton Recreation Centre on Pinfold Lane.
Music and comedy fans queued up and had plenty to see on Saturday as well as younger members of the audience with Dick and Dom presenting a DJ set and Timmy Mallett set to make an appearance today (Sunday).
The three day festival kicked off on Friday with an 80s themed night, Gary Davies doing a DJ set and former Eastenders star Shaun Williamson presenting his ever popular Barrioke show. There were also two tribute bands including one performing Duran Duran songs.
The theme on Saturday was the 1990s, with Five who had eight top ten hits in the decade headlining and Rozalla performing alongside Blazin' Squad. There was also plenty of other entertainment including Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers acting as a celebrity judge for a number of competitions.
Today sees Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn performing alongside Mallett with pop star Lolly and there will be entertainment including a fun fair and BMX stunt show.
Norwegian comedian Venn popped in to promote the event last month and had Penkridge shoppers in stitches with his comedy routines – more is promised today
Wolfie and Wendy Wolf from Wolves will also be making an appearance.
Tickets are still available for the Sunday line up – for full details visit https://www.universe.com/events/summer-festival-2024-tickets-3Z26QP