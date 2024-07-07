Crowds come out for nostalgia, music, comedy. stars and family fun at Penkridge event

VIDEO

There were queues on Saturday for the popular festival, now in its third year

The final day of Penkridge Open Air will taking place at the Mockton Recreation Centre on Pinfold Lane.

Friends Marisa Kenney and Sam Dartford enjoy the music and entertainment

Music and comedy fans queued up and had plenty to see on Saturday as well as younger members of the audience with Dick and Dom presenting a DJ set and Timmy Mallett set to make an appearance today (Sunday).

Festival goers enjoy the music in Penkridge

The three day festival kicked off on Friday with an 80s themed night, Gary Davies doing a DJ set and former Eastenders star Shaun Williamson presenting his ever popular Barrioke show. There were also two tribute bands including one performing Duran Duran songs.

Singer Rozalla , who had a number of hits in the 1990, on stage

Revellers at the Penkridge Open Air festival

The theme on Saturday was the 1990s, with Five who had eight top ten hits in the decade headlining and Rozalla performing alongside Blazin' Squad. There was also plenty of other entertainment including Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers acting as a celebrity judge for a number of competitions.

Today sees Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn performing alongside Mallett with pop star Lolly and there will be entertainment including a fun fair and BMX stunt show.

Norwegian comedian Venn popped in to promote the event last month and had Penkridge shoppers in stitches with his comedy routines – more is promised today

Wolfie and Wendy Wolf from Wolves will also be making an appearance.

Tickets are still available for the Sunday line up – for full details visit https://www.universe.com/events/summer-festival-2024-tickets-3Z26QP