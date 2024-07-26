Couple's heartbreak after being told to quit pub

A couple who put their 'heart and soul' into revitalising a community pub have spoken of their sadness after being given notice to quit.

Glenn and Sam Morris signed a five-year lease to run The Crown in Sedgley in October 22.

But Marston's Brewery has now agreed to sell the pub, and their lease has been terminated.

They will leave the pub on August 31.

The couple posted on Facebook: "We are all truly heartbroken, we have regulars who we have grown to love and enjoy the company of," they said in a statement.

"We have put our heart and soul into making the Crown a community pub again.

"Just as we have started seeing the pub developing it's own feel, and seeing people enjoy their local...

"We signed a contract for five years and believed that this would be the minimum term we would be in.

"Unfortunately, the brewery had other ideas, and have had an offer for the property, and accepted it."

The couple also spoke of their sadness that their staff would lose their jobs.

"We know it's out of our control, and there is nothing we can do, but still feel so responsible to each and every one of you.

"We are also now lost as to where we are going to be able to drink and enjoy ourselves, like most of you have said, they're is no other local with the same vibe."

It is understood that the pub has been bought by a local operator who would take over the running of The Crown in due course.

Earlier this month Marston's, formerly Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries, sold its interest in Wolverhampton's Park Brewery, ending a 174-year association.

The company has also sold The Summerhouse pub in Sedgley.