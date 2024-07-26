The Cannock cafe which stays open into the evening selling all kinds of delicacies from olive oil to afternoon tea

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is traditional in Greece, where Meli's owner Paul resides from, to drink tea and coffee long into the night. That's the idea he had with Meli.

Meli, meaning honey in Greek, has recently opened its doors at the McArthurGlen designer outlet in Cannock. The cafe and patisserie was brought about to celebrate the 'art of coffee, the delights of pastries, and the comfort of wholesome meals'.

And what better than to be set in a brand-new, luxury designer outlet? You can shop to your heart's content, then as the evening comes enjoy a tea and cake as a cheeky treat before dinner.

Speaking of dinner, the outlet also features a range of options if you don't feel like cooking. Wagamamas, Five Guys, and Pizza Express, to name a few. There is something for everyone.

But let's get back to the matter at hand – This Mediterranean cafe with a glamorous twist, selling all kinds of delicacies from olive oil to afternoon tea.

Following a visit to the cafe, I can confirm that their coffee is really special. Their beans are sourced from a local supplier, and their sweet treats are so pretty you'll want to take them all home and keep them on a velvet cushion.

They serve everything you won't find in a normal cafe – traditional baklava garnished with pistachios, soft and light hazelnut and chocolate slice, chocolate truffle biscoff swirl, and dainty little macaroons that are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle.

Another of their specialities is their chocolates – Meli serves gourmet choccies in weird and wonderful flavours, such as matcha chai, lime and coconut, and apricot.

The cafe also has the classics like croissants and pain au chocolat, but even these are a cut above the rest, made with high quality butter that you can taste in each bite.

With the decor, Paul said he wanted to create a space where shoppers can relax.

"We make no compromises, neither with our ingredients nor our decor," he said.

"We wanted to create a place that is calming and soothing, where people feel relaxed and can enjoy the simple pleasures in life."

The cafe is open from 9.30am until 8pm every day.