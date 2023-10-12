The M6 Northbound in Staffordshire is currently closed.

It's due to an accident involving two lorries between Junction 13 A449 (Stafford South) to Junction 14 A34 (Stafford North).

There is congestion to Acton Trussell along the A449 heading into Stafford with diverting traffic.

Staffordshire Police are on scene leading a multi-agency response to the collision alongside National Highways traffic officers. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance did attend in the early stages of the incident but have since left.

Following the collision there was a substantial spillage of oil and diesel across the carriageway.

All four lanes have been treated using a high pressure cleaning method called hydro-blasting.

Traffic that was caught up within the closure has been released.

There are currently long delays of 45 minutes on approach to the closure at J13.

Diversion Routes

Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol.

Exit the M6 northbound at J13 and take the 3rd exit onto the A449, towards Stafford.

Continue along the A449 for approximately 3 miles into Stafford and and to the Queensway Island.

At the Queensway Island take the 3rd exit onto the A34, towards Stone.

Continue along the A34 for approximately 1 mile to the third roundabout (with the A5013 Eccleshall Road).

Take the 1st onto the A5013 and travel for approximately 1 mile M6 J14.