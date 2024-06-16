The pub where the staff are the only ones pleased when there's an M6 closure

It's not often that the closure of a motorway junction can actually offer a benefit to a business.

For the Littleton Arms in Penkridge, any planned closures at Junction 13 of the M6 can prove valuable and lucrative as it means motorists passing through the town will see the distinctive white pub and hotel in clear view.

The building dates back to the 1790s, having been built as a coaching inn and surviving in various forms to the present day, where it is owned and operated by Davenports Brewery.

It has now become a prominent business in Penkridge, operating as a pub and hotel with a cosy and comfy interior, great food and a warm welcome, ideally located due to the A449 which passes through the town and being adjacent to Penkridge railway station.

On the pub's website, it is described as "the perfect blend of contemporary chic and old English charm", which is something general manager Abbie Fisher heartily agrees with.

The Littleton Arms, Penkridge

She said: "It's got great food and it's such a beautiful venue as well, very old school and rustic and I've just loved it here since I started here four years ago.

"I used to come here a lot from my home in Cannock and loved it a lot, so I decided to spend a lot more time here, starting out as a waitress, then taking on a role full time."