Police hunting three men after woman forced out of car in car-jacking

West Mercia Police said the robbery happened on the Burnhill Green Road, in Pattingham, south of Albrighton, on Wednesday, July 17.

Officers say at around 1.45pm, four men approached a Volkswagen car and threatened its female driver.

They made off with the car but left the woman uninjured.

One of the alleged men, a 28-year-old from Wolverhampton , has since been arrested and charged with robbery but officers are keen to identify the other three men.

One is is described as white with black hair and wearing a light blue t-shirt. The second is described as having dark hair. He used his t-shirt to cover his face.

The third man is described as in his 40s, with dark hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black cap, dark coloured trousers and a flannel patterned shirt, which was blue/black in colour with white and orange detail.

Detective Sergeant Rob Davies, said: “I understand an incident of this nature can cause concern to members of the public. Officers are carrying out enquiries and as part of our enquiries are appealing for information.

“If you were in the area at the time, and have information that could help, including dash-cam footage, please get in contact with police.”

Darrah Corfield, of Foster Road in Wolverhampton appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ on Saturday July 20 charged with robbery and driving whilst disqualified in connection with the incident. He was remanded in custody and is due to next appear at court on Friday August 16.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Unit by emailing fshrewsburyproactiveunit@westmercia.police.uk