Inquests open into deaths of three teenagers in Penkridge crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sophie Bates, aged 17, from Stafford, Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, aged 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, aged 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, died after the crash in Cannock Road on May 25.

It happened when a Ford Ka collided with a tree just before midnight, with Mr Craven-Jones and Mr Jones pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

(L-R): Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, Morgan Jones and Sophie Bates

Miss Bates, who was a rear passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the crash and died three days later.

An inquest into their deaths was opened at 9.30am on Monday by Stoke-on-Trent coroners, assisted by Emma Serrano, area coroner for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. A date for the full inquest has not been confirmed.

Sophie Bates was a student at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) where she studied Level 2 Beauty Therapy.

A sea of tributes were left at the foot of a tree in Cannock Road

Craig Hodgson, principal and chief executive of NSCG described her as "bright" with a "positive attitude and great sense of humour".

Miss Bates' family said in an earlier tribute that she was "kind-hearted" and "thoughtful".

Tributes were also paid to Mr Craven-Jones who was described by his family as a "beautiful soul", while Mr Jones was said to be a "kind and loving young man".

Another teenager, Brooke Valley, aged 17, from Newport, was also a passenger in the car at the time of the crash but thankfully survived her injuries.

She described her friends as "amazing people" and said she was "so upset" to have lost them from her life.

A sea of flowers, cards, teddy bears and a rugby ball were left at the foot of a tree on Cannock Road in the days following the crash.

Tributes left in Cannock Road in the days that followed the fatal crash

A Welsh flag with touching messages in tribute to the teenagers also adorns the tree.

Staffordshire Police is investigating the crash and previously asked anyone with relevant information to contact ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 813 of May 25, or use the Live Chat function on its website.