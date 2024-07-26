Work goes on to renovate popular McDonald's branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The restaurant on Birmingham New Road near Coseley has been closed since July 8 for renovation works.

The works follow on from works undertaken at stores with drive-thru sections on Lea Road in Wolverhampton and in Bilston town centre and will see a new restaurant layout and redesign of the crew room.

McDonald's has posted on the branch's website page that the work will be completed by July 30 and the restaurant, which opens 24-hours a day, seven days a week, will reopen on July 31.