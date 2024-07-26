Julen Lopetegui speaks out on his Wolves reunion

The Spaniard arrived at Wolves in late 2022 and saved the club from relegation in the 2022/23 season.

Wolves faced financial issues in the summer of 2023 and after a disagreement over transfer funds, Lopetegui resigned and was replaced by Gary O'Neil just four days before the campaign started.

Now manager at West Ham, tomorrow (July 27) Lopetegui will face Wolves at the Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, USA, (kick-off 7pm / 12am UK time), in the first game of the Stateside Cup pre-season tournament.

"I have a big esteem about all the fans and the players," Lopetegui told the Express & Star when asked to reflect on his time at Wolves.