TG ladies enjoy a "Black Country" evening with popular local entertainer
Wollaston TG enjoyed a "Black Country" evening on Tuesday, 9 July with entertainment from local entertainer Billy Spakemon followed by a delicious fish and chip supper.
We are a local ladies group offering friendship and activities for all ages. The guild meets on the second Tuesday of the month at St James Church Hall, Belfry Drive, Wollaston at 6.45pm - all visitors will receive a warm welcome!
Further details from facebook.com/TWGWollaston/.
By Julie Willetts - Contributor