Wolverhampton fire update: Around 30 firefighters tackle early morning blaze

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Showell Road in the Bushbury area of Wolverhampton.

Six fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicles attended the incident, crewed by firefighters from Dudley, Willenhall, Bloxwich, Bilston, Wolverhampton and Fallings Park stations.

The fire was located in the general storage outbuilding to the rear of several terraced flats.

The fire then spread to one flat and one resident inside the affected property was led to safety by firefighters. Paramedics and police officers were also in attendance.

West Midlands Fire Service searched flats and everyone was accounted for. There were no further rescues of causalities.

A 4x4 brigade response was spotted at the scene

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reels to extinguish the fire. Cadent and National Grid engineers isolated gas and electricity to affected properties.

Three properties were smoke-logged. Residents from affected flats are being rehomed.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "Firefighters remained at the scene to calm down. We left the incident once all hotspots were extinguished at 5.37am.

"A revisit has taken place in daylight hours and a hotspot was damped down using a hose reel. Firefighters will revisit the scene later this morning."