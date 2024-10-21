Refurbishment work begins at popular Wolverhampton country pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Barley Mow pub announced on social media on Sunday that it has begun an extensive refurbishment of the 17th century country pub, which sits on the edge of Penn Common.

The owners of the pub, who took over in September after the previous bosses Liz and Steve Evans stepped down, announced that the pub would be closed on Monday and Tuesday as work began.

Workmen could be seen at the pub at the start of the refurbishment work, removing the woodwork around the famous low-level entrance to the pub, with the bar and kitchen being the first parts of the pub to be given a refurbishment.

The pub said the works would be done and the pub reopened by Wednesday, and would also be launching its new menu.

A spokesman for the Barley Mow said: "We’re thrilled to announce that the refurbishment of our pub is kicking off, starting with the kitchen and bar.

"As part of this process, we’ll be closed this Monday and Tuesday only. After that, it’s business as usual, with no more closures.

"To top it off, we’ll be launching our new and improved menu when we reopen on Wednesday.

"Be sure to make your reservations and be among the first to enjoy what we’ve been working on.

"Thank you all for your continued support and understanding and we can’t wait to see you soon."

To find out more about the Barley Mow and the work being done, go to the Barley Mow Facebook page.