Antonia Bance MP: 'We are starting to deliver the change we promised'

I’m really glad that I am getting the chance to get stuck into local campaigns immediately as your MP. A big one recently was the campaign against a 38 bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Friar Park. We won – and the applicant withdrew the application. I know how many people are stuck on the waiting list – so let’s hope the site is used for much-needed one and two bedroom flats instead.

My first question in parliament was about something that people raise with me all the time: the noise and disruption of off-road motorbikes being driven on our roads and public spaces. During the campaign, Labour promised that when these bikes were seized, the police would have the power to crush them in 48 hours, rather than having to auction them off. When I asked her in Parliament, I was so glad to hear the minister recognise what a big problem these bikes are locally, and promise me that changes to the law will be coming soon.

Getting set up as a new MP is a steep learning curve. I’ve had to find and set up an office in the constituency, find venues for surgeries, employ all my staff (I will finally have them all in place by early November!) and get to grips with how Parliament works.

Antonia Bance MP outside the constituency office on Wednesbury High Street. Photo supplied

I am proud to be part of a newly-elected Labour government that is starting to deliver the change we promised. We’re ending no fault evictions of private renters, set up a border security command to crack down on the criminal gangs putting people on small boats ,and stopping companies firing then bringing employees back on worse terms. That's just some of things we're already delivering on.

The first three months of being your MP has been a whirlwind. Thank you for the immense honour of electing me – but whether you voted for me or not, I am here to represent you.

Please get in touch if there is anything I need to know about going on in our community or if you think I can help you and your family. I promise I won’t let you down.

By Matthew Bingham - Contributor