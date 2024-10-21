Wolverhampton cake baker to the stars serves another celebrity client

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paz Heer has been serving up jaw-dropping celebration cakes for the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Floyd Mayweather, Sylvester Stallone and others.

Most recently, an agent reached out to him and put in an order for none other than Eastenders and Love Thy Neighbour star Rudolph Walker.

The Trinidadian-British actor celebrated his 85th birthday at the Broadway Theatre in Catford, South London on Saturday, with comedians Robbie G and Eddie Nestor hosting the event and British comedian Slim in attendance too – that was the cherry on top for Paz, who is a lifelong Slim fan.

The 43-year-old told us all about the glamorous affair.

"Rudolph actually didn't know that everyone was there to celebrate his party, because the event was actually a book signing he was doing," said Paz. "It was a total shock and surprise to him when I wheeled out the cake, he was speechless. He was very involved in the event but didn't know about the surprise as we kept the cake very well hidden!

"He shook my hand and said he was very thankful. Then they introduced me on stage and I had my 30 seconds of fame which I wasn't prepared for!"

The light blue and gold cake was five tiers high and, although only the base tier was edible, the whole thing took Paz eight hours to complete.

"They were all so surprised that I had done so many tiers," Paz laughed. "I even put a photo of Rudolph on the cake."

Paz also spoke about a very unusual encounter he had with comedian Eddie Nestor while on holiday in Turkey.

"I remember watching him on Desmond, and I saw him when I was in Turkey last year," he said. "We were going up and down the water slides together at the resort. It was so funny but bizarre how our worlds collided – I watch this guy on TV!

"Seeing Slim at the event too blows my mind. I have loved him for years and at the event I was sat in the green room with him and talking."

We wonder who our star baker will be serving next...