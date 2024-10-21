New Aldi store coming to Sedgley – find out when here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shop on Bilston Street will welcome the first customers through its doors on November 7 at 8am.

It will be declared officially open by Paralympic gold medallist Nick Cummins.

A new Aldi store is set to open in Sedgley

As well as cutting the ribbon, the wheelchair rugby star will also be giving away free bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 people in the queue.

Paralympic Nick Cummins said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Paralympics GB.”

The shop will be run by store manager Tom Habib along with a team of 40 colleagues.

Mr Habib added: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Sedgley. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Nick Cummins join us will make it a morning to remember."

Customers visiting the new store can browse Aldi's 'Specially Selected' range, grab a quick bite from the 'Food to Go' section and shop a range of products in the legendary middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

The new shop will be open from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.