Karate 5th Dan black belt and poet team up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The goal of this month is to raise awareness and educate the public about the various forms of domestic abuse and their impact. In Wolverhampton an Arts Council England funded project called the 1in3 Project (It's Our Right) is preparing to hold a three day exhibition next month in the Mander Centre plus four book launches from survivors of domestic abuse at the Clarendon Hotel.

The aims of the 1in3 Project (It's Our Right) are working toward realising women`s empowerment and gender equality including protecting the rights and improving the lives of women, girls and the LGBTQIA Community.

Project Manager Diyodi Devinda Menon said: "We are called 1in3 because one in three women will experience gender based violence in their lifetime. This equates to around 736 million who are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner."

In the UK over 2 million women are estimated to be victims of male violence each year, an epidemic that the government and police chiefs have branded a "national emergency". According to figures published by the National Police Chiefs` Council in July, at least one in 12 women in England and Wales will be a victim of crimes including stalking, harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence each year. However - this may be an underestimate because even the report states "We know much crime goes unreported and in policing we often only see the tip of the iceberg".

Nicole Jacobs, appointed in 2019 as the first Domestic Abuse Commissioner, has said that domestic abuse incidents account for 1 in 3 violent crimes recorded by police and a fifth of annual murders while 30 per cent of people on probation are current or previous perpetrators of domestic abuse. One woman is killed by an abusive partner or ex every 5 days in England and Wales according to the charity Refuge. The police receive a domestic abuse-related call every 30 seconds.

In Wolverhampton a Karate Black Belt 5th Dan and musician called Deon Morgan has teamed up with poet Lisa Connolly to raise awareness about this national emergency during October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This precedes the book launch of Lisa`s debut collection called "Built From Broken" at the Clarendon Hotel on 3rd November before being featured in the Mander Centre Exhibition with the 1in3 Project (It's Our Right). Deon has turned one of Lisa's poems called "Melodies of Goodbye" to music utilising a guitar, ukulele and mandolin.

Deon Morgan is a Multifaith Emergency Services Senior Chaplain. He has taught yogi traditional Japanese Karate, Yoga and meditation styles for the past 45 years which has led to careers in both private, corporate and NHS wellbeing consultancies. "I am also an artist, musician, writer, craftsman and certified Laughter Therapist", he said "which I have utilised as part of a Sports England Gold Award-winning Multi-Faith Wellbeing Ministry since being ordained in the USA in 1994."

Lisa Connolly's book has received positive reviews from the current Staffordshire Poet Laureate, Scarlett Ward including Freddie Barker the current Worcestershire Poet Laureate. Further positive reviews for Lisa's debut collection 'Built From Broken' have come from the former Worcestershire Poet Laureate Leena Batchelor, the former Wednesbury Poet Laureate Brendan Hawthorne and Ian Henery, former Walsall Poet Laureate. There are also positive reviews from Diyodi Devinda Menon, the We:Are Programme and the University of Birmingham.

Lisa said: "I am incredibly humbled by the overwhelming support and positive feedback for 'Built From Broken'. This collection not only embodies my personal journey of healing and empowerment but also serves as a voice for those who have faced trauma and adversity. If my book can plant the seed of hope and change, then it will have truly fulfilled its purpose. Many survivors need to know they are not alone. Together, let`s rise as a powerful voice for change - it starts with us raising awareness and sharing our stories far and wide.

"Tragically, one in five women are killed by their ex partners and Domestic Violence Awareness Month serves as a crucial reminder of the work we must do. I want my message to reach as many people as possible, inspiring them to stand together and amplify our voices.

It's incredible how Deon has captured the essence of 'Melodies of Goodbye' and infused it with his unique touch. Witnessing my poem come to life through music gave me goosebumps. Deon's extensive training in martial arts exemplifies how skills can be used for good. In my book, 'Built From Broken', I share a poem titled 'Illusion Of Love' which addresses the dark side of someone who misused their black belt for harm. This contrast emphasises that kindness and strength go hand in hand. True power lies not in the ability to inflict harm but in using our training and talents to uplift and support others. While some demons may choose to misuse their skills, those like Deon show us the beauty of harnessing strength for positive change".

