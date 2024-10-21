Cannock dance school crowned Dance School of the Year

What sets this award apart is its independence and objectivity. The awards are not based on public voting or popularity contests, but rather on rigorous evaluation by an experienced panel of judges. Each nomination is carefully assessed on various criteria, including service excellence, innovation, marketing, branding, ethical business practices, and customer satisfaction. This ensures that only those who have genuinely excelled in their field are recognised - making it an award based on merit and achievement rather than popularity and Facebook tags.

Nominees must first pass through a highly selective process that involves in-depth research, external nominations, and industry evaluations. The award celebrates businesses and professionals who have stood out for their results-driven approach, commitment to service, and innovative business practices - qualities we continuously strive to embody at Crystal Academy.

More Crystal Academy members proudly representing their dance school everywhere they go. Photo: Crystal Academy Aerial Arts & Dance CIC

Winning the Dance School of the Year title is an incredible achievement for us, and it highlights our commitment to excellence in the dance industry. Hundreds of schools entered this and being recognised on a global stage is a reflection of the hard work of our talented Principal, the countless hours volunteered by our trusted Chaperones and supporting parents, the dedication and countless hours of hard-work from our amazing dancers, and the support of our entire community and companies that have supported/sponsored us.

By Kirsty Kolmer - Contributor