Stafford salon winner at national awards

Led by Salon Director Lola Skelton, the Eccleshall team impressed the judges with their dedication to delivering outstanding client service and innovative hair solutions, securing the top spot with an impressive 107 points. This award is a testament to the salon’s incredible talent and commitment, solidifying their reputation as a leading salon in the community.

The success of the Eccleshall Salon is also the story of its inspirational leader, Lola Skelton, whose journey from apprentice to award-winning franchisee is one of passion and perseverance. Lola started her career with Francesco Hair as an apprentice at just 17 years old. After honing her skills and developing her business acumen, Lola took a bold step in 2016 and became the franchisee of the Eccleshall Salon, bringing fresh energy and vision to the team.

Speaking about her incredible journey, Lola said: "To win Salon of the Year is a dream come true, it’s amazing for my team! This award really belongs to my whole team – their passion and dedication are what make Francesco Hair Eccleshall so special."

The Francesco Hair Salon Business Awards celebrate the best in the group’s 56-year history, and being crowned Salon of the Year is the ultimate recognition. The Eccleshall team was praised for their dedication to client care, creativity, and innovation, as well as their strong performance in client retention and overall business growth.

The Francesco Hair Salon Business Awards 2024 were hosted by founding family Anya and Mia Dellicompagni and attended by salons from across the UK. The night was a celebration of talent, hard work, and the family values that have defined Francesco Hair Salons for over five decades. The awards recognise the dedication of salons that go above and beyond in their commitment to delivering outstanding service.

The winners! Photo: SO Visual and Francesco Hair Salons

With Eccleshall salon winning the highest honour of the night, the team is excited to continue building on this success and providing even more exceptional experiences for their clients in the year ahead.

Part of Francesco Hair Salons, Eccleshall is known for its talented team of stylists, top-quality hairdressing services, and warm, welcoming environment. Led by Salon Director Lola Skelton, the salon is a popular destination for clients seeking expert haircuts, creative colour services, and a friendly atmosphere in the heart of Eccleshall.

By Carly Roberts - Contributor