Wolverhampton school welcomes best selling author for 'exclusive' event

The blockbuster fantasy series about bloodthirsty unicorns, epic sky battles and elemental magic has captured the imaginations of thousands of young readers aged 9+. As the fourth instalment in this five-book series is one of the most highly anticipated children’s books of 2024, WGS were thrilled to offer an event in partnership with Simon and Schuster Children’s Books for Skandar and the Skeleton Curse ahead of its official release date on 10th October.

Excitingly, a Skandar and the Unicorn Thief film with Sony Pictures is in the works with screenplay by Jon Crocker, who was the screenwriter for Harry Potter and Paddington 2.

As the winner of Waterstones Book of the Year in 2022 and the biggest children’s debut for 20 years, A.F. Steadman’s Skandar series has become a global sensation and is widely regarded as the most successful fantasy series since Harry Potter. Today, students and staff were exceptionally fortunate to hear directly from the author behind this literary phenomenon.

The event brought together 330, 9 to 13-year-olds from the following local schools: Westfield Primary School, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, Fairhaven Primary School, Merridale Primary School, Bilbrook Middle School, Perton Middle School, Brewood Middle School, Heath Park Academy, Pool Hayes Academy and St Peter’s Collegiate Academy, alongside WGS’s own Year 7 and 8 students.

A.F. Steadman captivated the audience with her insights into the creative process, her journey as an author, and what it’s been like to see her world of Skandar come to life on the page. A live reading from the upcoming book, followed by an engaging Q&A session, allowed students to interact with one of the most influential authors in contemporary fantasy fiction. During the event, A.F. Steadman also challenged the audience to create their own bloodthirsty unicorn, which could appear in the final book in the Skandar series.

Children chat to the best selling author. Photo: Wolverhampton Grammar School

Zoe Rowley, Head Libarian at Wolverhampton Grammar School, said: "It was a true privilege to welcome A.F. Steadman back to our school. Her Skandar series has ignited the imaginations of countless readers, and today’s event will undoubtedly inspire future storytellers and fantasy fans. After young people across Wolverhampton voted Skandar and the Unicorn Thief as their winner of the 2022 Wolverhampton Children’s Book Award, we were thrilled to welcome A.F. Steadman back to the city to see so many of her fans. With the exciting news of a film adaptation on the horizon, today was particularly special for everyone in attendance."

Copies of the popular book series. Photo: Wolverhampton: Grammar School

Students were able to exclusively purchase all books including the latest book of the series, which was personally signed by A.F. Steadman, providing a memorable keepsake of an unforgettable day.

Photo: Wolverhampton Grammar School

This event showcases Wolverhampton Grammar School’s commitment to nurturing a love of reading by providing children with access to books and enabling them to meet inspirational authors. Today’s event gave students from the local community a first-hand look at the next chapter in a story that is set to transcend the world of books.

By Rachael Perks - Contributor