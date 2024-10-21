Woman suffers life-threatening injures in serious assault at Bescot Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have launched a murder investigation after an incident where a woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted at Bescot Stadium Station in Walsall.

The incident was first reported at 11.25pm on October 20, with emergency services rushing to the scene to reports of a serious assault.

On arrival, West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics discovered one patient, a woman, who was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating an incident at Bescot stadium station, Walsall

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.28pm last night to reports of an assault at Bescot Stadium Railway Station, Walsall. An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma team and HART paramedics attended.

"The team arrived to find a woman in a serious condition. She received trauma care on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care."

The incident left on woman with life-threatening injuries

One man, 18, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remaining in police custody for questioning.

A British Transport Police statement said: "Officers were called to Bescot Stadium railway station just after 11:25pm today (20 October) following reports of a serious assault. Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

"One man aged 18 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody."

Police could be spotted at the rear door of Walsall's Bescot Stadium, near the Park Inn by Radisson hotel

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: "Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and passengers will see an increased police presence in the area as a result.

"The station will also remain closed. I urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 11 of 21 October."

Officers could be seen surrounding the hotel while an investigation took place nearby

Images taken by the Express & Star show investigators working at the scene, with officers searching the Bescot Railway Station, before also investigating the nearby Park In by Radisson hotel.

It is as of yet unknown why the police are investigating the hotel, with West Midlands Police referring to their previous comment when approached.