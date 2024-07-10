Sandwell home care company one of the top 20 providers in the West Midlands

There are 1,302 home care providers in the West Midlands and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives, on independent review site homecare.co.uk.

The reviews praise the ‘kind’ care delivered by the Bluebird Care Sandwell team, who ‘do their utmost to help and go the extra mile’ for the people they support. Each year, the top 20 award goes to the 20 highest scoring home care companies across the region.

Remarkably, this is the third time that Bluebird Care Sandwell has been names in the top 20 providers for the West Midlands. This year, they have maintained a score of 10 out of 10 across six categories: overall experience; staff; care and support; management; dignity; and value for money.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Bluebird Care Sandwell has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the West Midlands.”

Jatinder and Kiran Sahota, Directors of Bluebird Care Sandwell, said: “It’s a great achievement to have been named a top 20 home care provider in the West Midlands for the third time. We are so proud of our brilliant team who work with real commitment and compassion to deliver truly excellent care across our service.”

“We would like to thank every customer and family member who took the time to leave such exceptional reviews and help us to be recognised for this meaningful award.”

By Jess Peddie - Contributor