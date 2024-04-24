ECC clinch the Sunday League title with victory

Kev Bell, Paul Price, Karl Hughes, Mark Curley and Ian Stanton got the new champions over the line.

Gilberts claimed the runners-up spot by beating Corpus A 6-0 with wins from Reece Cook-Lucas, Simon Pritchard, Michele Pritchard, Chris Hill, Rob Pitt and Jon Blakemore.

Meanwhile, Corpus B need one more victory to secure third place after thrashing Three Tuns B 6-0.

Junction A and Codsall Bull lead the way in the Tettenhall Wednesday League.

Junction A had a 6-1 win over Charlies Bar – Jack Duck, James Frumenzi, Mark Frumenzi, Colin Banks, Jamie Daly and Len Slade the super six.

Bull won a tight 4-3 battle over Codsall Firs with wins from Neil Baugh, Dave Smith, Jack Lovett and Dave Rowsell.

Junction B remain two points behind, thrashing Red Lion 7-0 – Paul Bromley, Allan Davies, Jimmy Handley, Ryan Locker, Phil Mayo, Richard Newey and Callum Parkes doing the damage.

Newcomers New Gate A had a 6-1 away victory at Junction A in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League with wins from Gavin Baker, Mark Jones, Martin Price, Shane Price, Dave Walker and Michael Beasley.

The battle of newcomers between Hotshots and Milestone ended in a 4-3 victory for Hotshots, courtesy of Brian Dolman, Lee Dolman, Dave Lopez and Mark Zambra.

Current champions Junction B, Wednesfield Legion and Woodfield,Corpus all recorded 7-0 wins, while Gilberts A enjoyed a 6-1 success.

Hotshots trio Ryan O’Connor, Dan Nicholls and Wayne Griffiths took the trebles honours in the Coseley Friday League, beating Parkes Hall’s Mark Rollinson, Liam Kelly and Tom Bissell 2-0 in the final.

Walsall Friday League leaders Chillington WMC had a 5-0 victory over Magic Lantern – Ash Khayat, Jack Aldridge, Paul Harrison, Mick Baker and Owen Maiden doing the damage.

Gilberts B had a great 5-0 win at Kings Head A – Andy Jervis, Phil Clarke, Chris Harrison, Jon Blakemore and Darrell Thorpe all winning.

Dave Lopez was a deciding-leg hero for Corpus B, while JJ Rowley won a deciding leg for Gilberts A.

Leader Jackie Maiden’s unbeaten run came to an end in the West Midlands Super League, losing 3-1 to in-form Gemma Barrett. Jackie Trott remains unbeaten, recording 3-0 and 3-1 victories, while second-placed Shellbie Simmons and Sarah Barrett both won 3-0 and Jodie Rowlands enjoyed a 3-1 success.