Youngster ready to take over world

Jenson Kelly, who trains at Wolverhampton Kickboxing Club, is set to compete in potentially four separate categories in kickboxing and boxing in Frankfurt.

His father Chris set up a GoFundMe page to cover his fees, kit, accommodation and transfers to the sports stadium across the four-day event which takes place from October 10-14.

The page has since exceeded its £1,200 target by £270 at the time of writing.

Kelly's journey in martial arts started at Bailang Kickboxing in Telford aged just four years and nine months in 2017.

He now trains three to four times a week and has worked through various belts to stay at the top of his age range.

In May, Kelly, representing his new club AW Kickboxing in Wolverhampton, battled an injury to his Achilles and calf to clinch gold in the -35kg category.

That incredible achievement earned him automatic qualification for the tournament in Germany, and his father Chris is delighted to see him compete on the biggest stage of all for his age group.

“Funds have been raised and we’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received locally in Telford and Shrewsbury,” he said.

“We’ve had a good following on Facebook and I’ve also had a couple of local business who’ve said they might look to do a sponsorship deal moving forward to help with training costs, kit and travel to all events all over the Midlands.

“So he has a lot to focus on and he’s hoping to end 2024 in a strong position, ready to push on into 2025.”

Kelly also took on Jake Allott over three rounds at the Mercure Hotel in Telford on September 21 in preparation for the World Championships.

“Jenson was also been chosen to fight on a local fight night (JBS promotions) in a 35kg match-up," added dad Chris. “So he is very excited moving forward.”