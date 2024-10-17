Dynamo march on in the Charity Cup

Elijah Morrison opened the scoring before the break for Dynamo, before Nathan Williams equalised shortly after half-time.

Morrison made it 2-1 on 74 minutes and Jack Williams doubled Dynamo’s lead, before Jamie Archer got one back for Wolves.

They did not make anything of the tense last few minutes however, and Dynamo go through to the next round of the .

Connaught United brought down Division One leaders Victoria 2-1 with an upset in the final minutes of the game.

United struck on 25 minutes through Mensah Kinch, before Victoria equalised at 70 through Alex Small. Jimmy Hague bagged Connaught’s winner in the 86th minute.

Belgrade’s 2-0 win over Shepwell Wanderers puts them top on goals scored. Antoine Julien and Kane Showell were on target.

Emerald Athletic’s 2-1 loss to AFC Jacks mean they fail to go top, as three teams sit on nine points. Jack Stanley’s goal for Athletic wasn’t enough in the face of Tui Sanches’ brace for Jacks.

In Division Two, Royal Oak Chapel Ash’s woes continued as they extended their losing streak with a 3-0 defeat to Balls to Cancer.

Tettenhall Athletic beat KT Wanderers 3-1, while Ashmore squandered a chance to move up to third after drawing 3-3 with Tettenhall.

Bradmore Social thrashed bottom-of-the-table Ashmore Park Rangers RBL 6-0 to move top on goal difference, overtaking Portobell Rangers who battered second-bottom Mental Health 4-1.

Walsall Swifts beat Viking United with a 90th-minute winner to keep them in the title race.

In Division Three, Daniel Munday scored four as leaders Bradmore Social won 6-0 at APR RBL.

Spartans Athletic are top of Division Four after beating DY United 2-1.