AFC Jacks get off the mark with a comeback victory

United’s Derry Peeler scored in the first minute before Jacks’ Isaac Cooper equalised in the 22nd.

A flurry of goals after the break put the visitors 4-1 up to seal the win – Jacks’ first victory of the season. Reagan Wardle, Jayden Campbell, and Conner Porter all scored before the hour-mark.

Elsewhere in the division, Warstones Wanderers AFC beat AFC Bradmore 5-2, with goals from Luqman Wirba, Dalvir Rai, Omar Haughton, Liam Banks, and Daniel Hall. It was a high-scoring day in Division Two as Black Country Blades and Tettenhall both hit 10 goals in their victories.

Blades beat Dynamo 50 Stile 10-1 – with eight of their goals coming in the second half.

The sides went into the break with Blades 2-0 up, before the rampant visitors smashed in eight in the second half. Blades’ Jack Hill scored four, while Connor Stokes, Alex Bowerman, Josh Cole, Tyler Goodyear, and Ryan Piggott all added to the scoreline. Harry Milligan got Dynamo’s consolation late on.

Tettenhall also demolished Royal Oak Chapel Ash 10-0, scoring nine in the first half alone. Jaydon Bradley scored a hat-trick and Louis Brooks, Callum Anderson, and Mark Giles all got braces. Tom Rees also scored. Barnhurst Lane Lions beat Warstones Wanderers 7-2. Lions’ Reuben Aldridge, Sam Mills, Jake Watton, Nathan Jackson, and Josh Balaucoune all scored to extend their lead at the top, while Brandon Jukes and Rodney Williams scored for the home side.

Portobello Rangers went top of Division Three after their 4-0 win over AFC White Horse, with Gurpinder Singh scoring all four.

Pelsall moved up to second after beating Bradmore Social 6-2. Pelsall’s James Bland got a hat-trick, while Josh Chambers and Jamie Sanders also scored. Paul Sullivan came off the bench to score both of Bradmore’s goals.

AFC Wolves beat Ashmore Park Rangers RBL 5-1. Rob Kinsey scored twice, alongside Dean MacGregor, Leon Salmon and an own goal. Dudley Rangers United extended their winning streak with a 6-0 win over Gunmakers, going two points clear at the top. Jelani Roy, Tyler Charris, Taylor Brooks and Samuel Collier were among the scorers.

Spartans Athletic and Codsall Wanderers also extended their unbeaten runs to keep the pressure on Dudley, beating AFC Huntsman and Codsall Rangers respectively.

Wanderers beat Rangers 4-2 with goals from Luke Catling, Daniel Hammond, Max Moore, and Matthew Vaughan, while Spartans beat Huntsman 7-3 as John Adams, Harlie Lammas, Johnfranklin Ndukuba, Harvey Taylor, and Harry Lam all scored.

In the Beacon League Lester Cup, Tipton Town Veterans won their first competitive game 8-1 against Sedgley & Gornal West.

Over-30s side Tipton beat their open-age opponents with a hat-trick from Chris Turner, along with goals from Craig Deakin, Shaun Steventon, and Jay Williams. Keane Griffiths got Sedgley’s only goal.