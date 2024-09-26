Victoria make it three in a row at top of the league

Alex Small and Adam Shorto scored to extend Victoria’s winning streak to three matches in Division One this season.

Warstones Wanderers AFC drew 3-3 with AFC Jacks and remain bottom of the league, despite an early goal from Daniel Hall and a brace from Luqman Wirba.

In Division Two, Dynamo 50 Stile came from behind to beat Tettenhall Athletic 2-1. Athletic led from a Curtis Newbould-Smith goal for most of the game, but two late goals from Ryan Mason and Durell Manhertz gave Dynamo the win.

Warstone Wanderers Wolves Nation beat Royal Oak Chapel Ash 2-0 with goals from Hudson Arhu and Aaron Brown. They have a game in hand behind league leaders Barnhurst Lane Lions.

Tettenhall beat New Bush Athletic 3-1 with a Jaydon Bradley brace and a goal from Callum Anderson.

Division Three’s Pelsall Cricket & Sports Club came out on top in a 4-3 thriller against Portobello Rangers. Results elsewhere knocked Rangers off the top spot as goals from Kenjy Camara, Joesph Parkes, and Michael Nana weren’t enough. Pelsall’s James Bland and Connor Seymour scored, while Reiss Banks bagged a brace. Bradmore Social replace Portobello at the top of the league after a commanding victory over Viking United. Bradmore’s Dan Munday ran wild with four goals, while Mark Morgan and Paul Sullivan also scored.

Now in second, Walsall Swifts beat Mental Health 4-0 with a brace from Swift’s Ben Styles and goals from Jordan Winkle and Ant Ison.

Codsall Wanderers beat DY United 4-3 in Division Four, despite DY’s Jake Fairhurst scoring a ha-ttrick. Codsall’s Max Moore, Daniel Hammond, Ben Weaver and Josh Bruton all netted.

In the first round of the Charity Cup, AFC Willenhall’s Dan Hopson scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over White Horse.

Black Country Blades knocked out Belgrade 5-3 on penalties, after goals from Blades’ Jack Hill and Joshua Homer, and Belgrade’s Lee Gray and Ellis Thompson, meant normal time finished 2-2.

n AFC Goldthorne beat Sedgley & Gornal United West 2-0 in the Beacon League's Paycare Division. Goldthorne’s Dan Lynex and Ty Goodyear scored.

And Brandhall Colts beat Kidderminster Youth comfortably with goals from Mason Parkes, Kyle Armstrong, and Taylor Nolan.