Belgrade are top of the shots after a 7-0 triumph

Charlie Cook’s early goal set the tone for the Division One fixture that has put Belgrade three points off the top with a game in hand.

Antoine Julien and Lee Gray scored before half-time to make it 3-0 going into the break. Cook, Julien, Dave Maher and Kane Showell all scored in the second half.

Dynamo 50 Stile were 3-0 up within 15 minutes in their 9-2 thrashing of Royal Oak Chapel Ash.

Durell Manhertz netted three minutes into the Division Two fixture, later going on to score a hat-trick. Other Dynamo goals came from Shakeel Brown-Knight, Ethan Campbell, Amari Ebanks-Williams and Harry Milligan, while Elijah Morrison bagged a brace. Royal Oak’s Liam Facey and Ash Lockwood netted two consolation goals for the visitors.

In Division Three, Ashmore Park Rangers RBL drew 1-1 with AFC White Horse.

Jack Hannon scored for the visitors, before Rangers’ Ryan Matthews equalised on the hour.

Now only second on goal difference, DY United won comfortably 2-0 against LoneStar Hydrobolt Rangers.

Goals from Jack Brown, Ryan Tinsley, and Steven Bennett keep DY in the Division Four title race.

Black Country Phoenix beat Pattingham Panthers 5-1 to keep pressure on the league leaders after a Keegan Stanley brace and goals from Sam Butler, Flynn Hancox, and Mason Beasley.

In the Charity Cup first round, AFC Wolves drew 4-4 with KT Wanderers, eventually winning 5-4 on penalties.

Bobby Speed and Rhys Danks were among the KT scorers, while Wolves’ Leon Owen-Salmon and Darrell Gillett scored braces.

The second round’s top scorers were HTFC, who beat Mental Health 12-1. Mitch Lawley scored four, Craig Ruston and Bradley Welding bagged braces and Mark Swann, Jay Dodd, Charly Leadon and Sam Rollason added one each to the tally.

Bradmore Social squeezed past Junction Sports 6-5 with Bradmore’s Mark Morgan, Daniel Munday, and Joshua Watters among the scorers alongside Junction’s Cyon Nash, Billy White, Ryan Nash, and Liam Jukes.

Mental Health Sports battered Mental Health Lions 11-0 with goals from Luke Hale, Taylor-Jay Jones, Thomas Kennedy, Devante Ramsey, James Tyrer, Aron Uppal, and Tyler Channer.

Emerald Athletic won 7-3 against AFC Willenhall. Jamie Bostock, Owen Dearn, Jack Stanley, and Jack Marsh scored for Emerald, while Dan Hopson and Brett Williams netted for Willlenhall.

Balls to Cancer beat Spartans Athletic 6-0. Luke Cockburn, Luis Stone, Tom Stacey, and Alex Banks all scored for the visitors.

Victoria and Ashmore both won 2-1 against Tettenhall Athletic and Dudley Rangers United respectively.

Tettenhall’s’ Jay Fisher scored alongside Victoria’s Matthew Allport and Daniel Scragg. Dimitri Dunkley and Abdul Mikidam scored for Ashmore and Sam Collier netted for Dudley.