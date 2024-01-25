Showell’s among the goals as Belgrade bag a cup win

Showell’s quick-fire brace established an early two-goal cushion, before Old Bush reduced the deficit through an own goal.

But goals from Ellis Thompson and Antoine Julien ultimately saw Belgrade coast to victory.

In the Vin Boden Cup first round, George Haffenden scored twice for Tettenhall as they defeated Wednesfield 2-1.

Emerald Athletic and Codsall Legion Sundats are locked on 17 points at the Division One summit after drawing 1-1. Rees Wedderburn fired Codsall ahead, before Ryan Bright equalised for Emerald.

Rock-bottom Down’s Syndrome Awareness United remain winless after losing 7-6 in a 13-goal thriller against fourth-place Victoria, who moved to within two points of the summit.

Division Two leaders Connaught United suffered a first defeat of the season after they were beaten 2-1 by AFC KT Rangers.

Brandon Maxfield and Dan Hickman scored for KT, who climbed into sixth.

Dynamo Stile 50 edged their mid-table tussle against Horse & Jockey 2-1 with Ryan Mason and Durell Manhertz cancelling out Ryan Harper’s strike for Jockey.

Bottom-place AFC White Horse suffered an 11th defeat in 12 games, as they lost 2-1 at home to AFC Perton.

Ryan Ledwidge opened the scoring for Perton, before Jake Turley got White Horse back on level terms. But a dramatic last-minute winner from Danny Whale guaranteed maximum points for the visitors.

Bradmore Vibes won 3-0 against Vybez Warstones Wanderers as Leigh Edwards netted twice, and Sam Langford got on the score sheet.

Ashmore extended their lead at the top of Division Three to 14 points with a 3-0 victory over Portobello Rangers.

Liam Downing, Rhys Horton and Aaron Willis scored for Ashmore, as they stretched their unbeaten start to 13 games.

Second-place Balls to Cancer racked up a resounding 5-0 win at Spartans Athletic with Reece Mann, Ryan Dillion, Luke Cockburn and Bret Edgington providing the goals.

Bradmore Social prevailed 3-0 over Tettenhall thanks to goals from Jake Davis, Steve Henshall and Sam Pursall.

Elsewhere, Ecc Sports drew 3-3 against Sporting Codsall, and Viking United and Bushbury Hill finished goalless.

In Division Four, league leaders Toll House won 4-1 at AFC Huntsmen and second-place Warstones Wanderers WN hammered third-place Warstones Wanderers Hollybush 5-1.

DY United defeated Chase Colts 4-1, while Walsall Swift ran out 3-0 winners at Codsall Wanderers, and Mental Health edged to a 1-0 victory at Pattingham Panthers.