Taxi driver: 'I'm losing hundreds of bookings a week because of town centre roadworks'

Three major routes into town are currently affected by works, which has led to gridlock, hundreds of lost bookings each week and lengthy journeys across town for customers, drivers and bosses at Aerobrights have said.

They have slammed Staffordshire County Council’s highways department for its handling of the situation, which is affecting routes including the A449 Wolverhampton Road and Chell Road in the town centre.

They have submitted a letter of complaint to MPs Mark Harper and Theo Clarke, who represents the Stafford constituency, saying the roadworks have been “poorly planned” and allowed to go on for weeks and months longer than necessary.

They have also spoken of “random road closures happening every day without warning” and repairs to potholes and sunken manhole covers lasting just a few weeks before needing re-repairing.

The Doxey Road closure in 2023

And they are now facing challenges getting self-employed drivers to work at peak times because of the traffic issues.

Driver Bill Armstrong said it had taken him an hour to complete a round trip from Staffordshire Technology Park to the railway station on Thursday afternoon.

He added: “It is complete gridlock. When we had the big motorway closure it took 30 minutes to get from the station to Tesco to pick somebody up.

"It is losing us as much as 200 to 400 jobs a week and drivers are paid by the job, so it’s really affecting their income.

“You can’t earn extra money while you’re sitting there with the engine running, wasting fuel. The pollution is going to be astronomical.

“There is no management of the roadworks and no incentive for people to get the job done quickly – usually you see one person working and six standing around on their phones or watching.

"Chell Road is officially going to take nine months but it never needed doing from the start.

“What is really needed is an eastern bypass – that has been needed for 50 years and now everybody in Wildwood and Baswich is complaining about traffic.

"Work has been done from the fire station (at Beaconside) to Tixall Road, but it was supposed to have gone all the way round to Junction 13 of the M6.

“In the winter, you can get three motorway snarl ups a week and Stafford grinds to a halt every single time.”

In March, the southbound section of the M6 between Junction 14 for Stafford North and 13 for Stafford South was closed for most of a day and overnight following a collision and significant diesel spillage.

Traffic was diverted through Stafford, via the A34 and A449 during the closure, but a section of the southbound A449 near the town centre was closed for pre-planned roadworks, meaning that other local routes were affected by a surge in traffic.

Stafford councillor Ann Edgeller spoke out about the issue at a county council meeting and said the town’s roads had been in “absolute chaos”.

She added: “It is happening far too often – the people of Stafford are suffering and they have had enough.”

But the county council has said the A449 Wolverhampton Road works are essential repairs which needed to be done and completed before improvements to the A34 take place.

Work currently being carried out in the Beaconside area by developer Taylor Wimpey includes transforming part of the road into a dual carriageway, which will considerably improve traffic flow, the authority added.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways Mark Deaville said: “I fully understand the frustration these road improvements are causing and apologise for the inconvenience to drivers.

“Our residents have told us that the quality of Staffordshire’s roads is a priority to them, as it is to us. Unfortunately, carrying out these works often causes delays, for which we are very sorry, but it is essential we fix our roads in a timely manner.

“We always review how we could better manage works in the future. The main works around the town are seeing over £16 million investment in the town’s road network, bringing long-term and lasting improvements for years to come and unfortunately in this case need to be carried out now due to funding and planning requirements.”