Sedgley & Gornal capitalise on Brandhall’s off-day

Brandhall missed a sixth-minute penalty, which was well saved by the Sedgley keeper, and this was followed by a well-taken hat-trick by Grant Davis. He capitalised on mistakes in the 16th, 30th and 33rd minutes to give Sedgley a well-deserved half-time lead.

Brandhall tried hard to get back in the game during the second half, but proceeded to miss their second penalty of the game by hitting the crossbar.

Brandhall secretary Andy Birch said: “It was just not our day at all. Well done to Sedgley for winning – they knew where the net was.”

In the Over-30s Division, HC Rangers played a double-header against Casuals Vets, running out 5-1 winners.

A Ben Robinson hat-trick, a single from Jamie Reynolds and an own goal completed the scoring. Jimmy Scraggs grabbed a fine consolation goal for Casuals.

Warstones Wanderers played very well to overcome Lester Charity Cup finalists Diffusion Vets 4-2.

Isaac Meggo rifled home in the 20th minute, followed by Marcus Flint slotting home after good forward interplay.

Meggo grabbed a second when he pulled down a cross and volleyed into the top corner in the 35th minute. In the second half, Diffusion pulled a goal back through Richard Gummery on 70 minutes.

Ryan Bradshaw hit Warstones’ fourth, keeping the three-goal advantage until the 88th minute when Gummery scored his second consolation goal.

n Applications for next season are being taken. Contact B.Lester@btinternet.com for further details.